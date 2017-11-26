Lịch THTT bóng đá đêm 26 rạng sáng 27-11

26/11/2017 08:21

(NLĐO) - Bóng đá cuối tuần hấp dẫn với các trận đấu ở Anh, Pháp, Ý, Đức, Tây Ban Nha... trong đó đáng chú ý có Lazio - Fiorentina ở Serie A và Valencia - Barcelona tại La Liga.

Vòng 13 La Liga 

18 giờ: Deportivo - Athletic Bilbao (K+PM)

22 giờ 15: Real Sociedad - Las Palmas (K+PM)

0 giờ 30 ngày 27-11: Villarreal - Sevilla (K+PC)

2 giờ 45: Valencia - Barcelona (K+PM).

Lịch THTT bóng đá đêm 26 rạng sáng 27-11 - Ảnh 1.

Barcelona của Messi sẽ làm khách Valencia

Vòng 13 Premier League 

20 giờ 30: Southampton - Everton (K+PC)

21 giờ: Burnley - Arsenal (BĐTV, K+1, Ssport)

23 giờ: Hudderfields - Man City (K+1)

Vòng 14 Serie A 

21 giờ: AC Milan - Torino (Ssport 3)

0 giờ ngày 27-11: Lazio - Fiorentina (Ssport)

2 giờ 45: Juventus - Crotone (Ssport 3)

Vòng 14 Ligue 1 

21 giờ: Lyon - Nice (Ssport 2)

23 giờ: Marseille - Guingamp (Ssport 3)

3 giờ ngày 27-11: Monaco - PSG (Ssport)

Vòng 13 Bundesliga 

21 giờ 30: Hamburg - Hoffenheim (TTTV)

0 giờ ngày 27-11: FC Koln - Hertha Berlin (Ssport 2)

Vòng 37 Giải VĐQG Brazil 

4 giờ ngày 27-11: Flamengo - Santos (BĐTV).




Ch. Tuấn
