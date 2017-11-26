Lịch THTT bóng đá đêm 26 rạng sáng 27-11

Vòng 13 La Liga
18 giờ: Deportivo - Athletic Bilbao (K+PM)
22 giờ 15: Real Sociedad - Las Palmas (K+PM)
0 giờ 30 ngày 27-11: Villarreal - Sevilla (K+PC)
2 giờ 45: Valencia - Barcelona (K+PM).
Barcelona của Messi sẽ làm khách Valencia
Vòng 13 Premier League
20 giờ 30: Southampton - Everton (K+PC)
21 giờ: Burnley - Arsenal (BĐTV, K+1, Ssport)
23 giờ: Hudderfields - Man City (K+1)
Vòng 14 Serie A
21 giờ: AC Milan - Torino (Ssport 3)
0 giờ ngày 27-11: Lazio - Fiorentina (Ssport)
2 giờ 45: Juventus - Crotone (Ssport 3)
Vòng 14 Ligue 1
21 giờ: Lyon - Nice (Ssport 2)
23 giờ: Marseille - Guingamp (Ssport 3)
3 giờ ngày 27-11: Monaco - PSG (Ssport)
Vòng 13 Bundesliga
21 giờ 30: Hamburg - Hoffenheim (TTTV)
0 giờ ngày 27-11: FC Koln - Hertha Berlin (Ssport 2)
Vòng 37 Giải VĐQG Brazil
4 giờ ngày 27-11: Flamengo - Santos (BĐTV).
