Lịch THTT: M.U - Man City, Villarreal - Barcelona

Tin mới

10/12/2017 09:19

(NLĐO) - Bóng đá đêm 10 rạng sáng 11-12 hứa hẹn lôi cuốn với derby thành Manchester và nhiều trận cầu khác.

Lịch THTT: M.U - Man City, Villarreal - Barcelona - Ảnh 1.

Dưới đây là lịch thi đấu chi tiết: 

Vòng 16 Premier League 

19 giờ: Southampton - Arsenal (BĐTV, Ssport, K+PC)

21 giờ 15: Liverpool - Everton (BĐTV, Ssport, K+PM)

23 giờ 30: M.U - Man City (K+1)

Vòng 15 La Liga 

18 giờ: Real Sociedad - Malaga (K+PM)

22 giờ 15: Real Betis - Atletico Madrid (K+PC)

0 giờ 30: Levante - Athletic Bilbao (K+PM) 

2 giờ 45: Villarreal - Barcelona (K+PM)

Vò)ng 16 Bundesliga 

21 giờ 15: Hannover - Hoffenheim (TTTV)

0 giờ ngày 11-12: Augsburg - Hertha Berlin (Ssport)

Vòng 15 Serie A

18 giờ 30: Chievo - AS Roma (Ssport 3)

21 giờ: Napoli - Fiorentina (Ssport 3)

0 giờ ngày 11-12: Sassuolo - Crotone (Ssport 2)

2 giờ 45: AC Milan - Bologna (Ssport)

Vòng 17 Ligue 1

21 giờ: Amiens - Lyon (Ssport 2)

23 giờ: Nantes - Nice (Ssport 3)

3 giờ ngày 11-12: Marseille - Saint Etienne (Ssport 3).




Ch. Tuấn
Bình luận

Đăng nhập với tài khoản:

Đăng nhập để ý kiến của bạn xuất bản nhanh hơn
 
 

Hoặc nhập thông tin của bạn

Bạn chưa có tài khoản? Đăng ký ngay.
Mới nhất Hay nhất
Xem thêm
Báo Người Lao Động Điện tử - Tiếng nói của Liên đoàn Lao động TPHCM

Giấy phép số 1872/GP- BTTTT cấp ngày 9 tháng 10 năm 2012 của Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Địa chỉ: 127 Võ Văn Tần, Phường 6, Quận 3 - TPHCM, Điện thoại: 028-3930.6262 / 028-3930.5376, Fax: 028-3930.4707

Bản quyền thuộc về Báo Người Lao Động. Các website khác đã được chúng tôi đồng ý cho khai thác thông tin, khi đăng lại phải ghi rõ nguồn: Theo Báo Người Lao Động (www.nld.com.vn).

LIÊN HỆ QUẢNG CÁO: ADMICRO

Hotline: 0942.86.11.33

Email: doanhnghiep@admicro.vn