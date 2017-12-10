Lịch THTT: M.U - Man City, Villarreal - Barcelona

Dưới đây là lịch thi đấu chi tiết:
Vòng 16 Premier League
19 giờ: Southampton - Arsenal (BĐTV, Ssport, K+PC)
21 giờ 15: Liverpool - Everton (BĐTV, Ssport, K+PM)
23 giờ 30: M.U - Man City (K+1)
Vòng 15 La Liga
18 giờ: Real Sociedad - Malaga (K+PM)
22 giờ 15: Real Betis - Atletico Madrid (K+PC)
0 giờ 30: Levante - Athletic Bilbao (K+PM)
2 giờ 45: Villarreal - Barcelona (K+PM)
Vò)ng 16 Bundesliga
21 giờ 15: Hannover - Hoffenheim (TTTV)
0 giờ ngày 11-12: Augsburg - Hertha Berlin (Ssport)
Vòng 15 Serie A
18 giờ 30: Chievo - AS Roma (Ssport 3)
21 giờ: Napoli - Fiorentina (Ssport 3)
0 giờ ngày 11-12: Sassuolo - Crotone (Ssport 2)
2 giờ 45: AC Milan - Bologna (Ssport)
Vòng 17 Ligue 1
21 giờ: Amiens - Lyon (Ssport 2)
23 giờ: Nantes - Nice (Ssport 3)
3 giờ ngày 11-12: Marseille - Saint Etienne (Ssport 3).
Ch. Tuấn