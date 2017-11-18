Lịch THTT: Arsenal - Tottenham, Atletico - Real Madrid

18/11/2017 07:41

(NLĐO) - Lịch THTT bóng đá đêm 18 rạng sáng 19-11 hứa hẹn nhiều hấp dẫn với 2 trận đại chiến Arsenal - Tottenham ở vòng 12 Premier League tiếp và berby thành Madrid ở vòng 12 La Liga.

Vòng 12 La Liga 

19 giờ: Getafe - Alaves (K+PC)

22 giờ 15: Leganes - Barcelona (K+PC)

0 giờ 30 ngày 19-11: Sevilla - Celta Vigo (K+PC)

2 giờ 45: Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid (K+PC).

Lịch THTT: Arsenal - Tottenham, Atletico - Real Madrid - Ảnh 1.

Vòng 12 Premier League

19 giờ 30: Arsenal - Tottenham (K+1)

22 giờ: Leicester - Man City (BĐTV, SSport, K+NS)

West Brom - Chelsea (TTTV, Ssport 2)

Liverpool - Southampton (K+1)

0 giờ 30 ngày 19-11: M.U - Newcastle (BĐTV, Ssport, K+1)

Vòng 12 Bundesliga 

21 giờ 30: Bayern Munich - Augsburg (TTTV).

Bayer Leverkusen - Leipzig (Ssport 3)

Vòng 13 Serie A

0 giờ ngày 19-11: Roma - Lazio (Ssport 3) 

2 giờ 45: Napoli - AC Milan (Ssport)

Vòng 13 Ligue 1 

2 giờ ngày 19-11: Strasburg - Rennes (Ssport 3)

* Quần vợt

Giải ATP World Tour Finals: Từ 21 giờ trên K+PM.

Ch. Tuấn
