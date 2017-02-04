Việc làm
Lịch THTT: M.U làm khách Leicester, Juventus tiếp Inter

Tin mới

04/02/2017 21:35

(NLĐO) - M.U làm khách Leicester ở Giải Ngoại hạng Anh và Juventus tiếp Inter ở Serie A là 2 cuộc so tài hấp dẫn nhất trong hàng loạt trận đấu diễn ra tối 5 rạng sáng 6-2.

Vòng 24 Premier League

20 giờ 30: Man City – Swansea (SCTV17)

23 giờ: Leicester – M.U (K+1)

Vòng 21 La Liga

18 giờ: Sevilla – Villarreal (K+PM)

22 giờ 15: Atletico Madrid – Leganes (K+PM)

0 giờ 30 ngày 6-2: Real Sociedad – Osasuna (K+PM)

2 giờ 45: Celta Vigo – Real Madrid (K+PM).

Vòng 23 Serie A

18 giờ 30: AC Milan – Sampdoria (SCTV17)

21 giờ: Pescara – Lazio (BTV5)

Chievo – Udinese (SCTV15)

0 giờ ngày 6-2: Palermo – Crotone (BTV5)

2 giờ 45: Juventus – Inter Milan (SCTV17)

Vòng 23 Ligue 1

23 giờ: Nantes – Nancy (SCTV15)

3 giờ ngày 6-2: St Etienne – Lyon (BTV5)

Vòng 19 Bundesliga

23 giờ 30: Frankfurt – Darmstadt (SCTV17)

Ch. Tuấn
