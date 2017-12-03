Lịch TTT bóng đá đêm 3 rạng sáng 4-12

Man City sẽ duy trì mạch 13 trận toàn thắng nếu đánh bại West Ham đêm nay
Vòng 15 Premier League
20 giờ 30: Bournemouth - Southampton (BĐTV, Ssport, K+PM)
23 giờ: Man City - Wet Ham (K+1)
Vòng 14 La Liga
18 giờ: Leganes - Villarreal (K+PM)
22 giờ 15: Getafe - Valencia (K+PM)
0 giờ 30 ngày 4-12: Eibar - Espanyol (K+PM)
2 giờ 45: Las Palmas - Real Betis (K+PM).
Vòng 15 Serie A
18 giờ 30: Benevento - AC Milan (Ssport)
21 giờ: Fiorentina - Sassuolo (Ssport 2)
Inter Milan - Chievo (Ssport 3)
2 giờ 45 ngày 4-12: Sampdoria - Lazio (Ssport)
Vòng 14 Bundesliga
21 giờ 30: Hertha Berlin - Frankfurt (TTTV)
0 giờ ngày 4-12: Wolfsburg - Monchengladbach (Sport 3)
Vòng 16 Ligue 1
23 giờ: Caen - Lyon (Ssport)
3 giờ ngày 4-12: Montpellier - Marseille (Ssport 3).
Vòng 38 Giải VĐQG Brazil
2 giờ ngày 4-12: Victoria - Flamengo (BĐTV)
Ch. Tuấn