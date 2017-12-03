Lịch TTT bóng đá đêm 3 rạng sáng 4-12

(NLĐO) - Bóng đá cuối tuần tiếp tục sôi động với hàng loạt trận cầu hay ở 5 giải VĐQG hàng đầu châu Âu hiện nay.

Man City sẽ duy trì mạch 13 trận toàn thắng nếu đánh bại West Ham đêm nay

 

Vòng 15 Premier League 

20 giờ 30: Bournemouth - Southampton (BĐTV, Ssport, K+PM)

23 giờ: Man City - Wet Ham (K+1)

Vòng 14 La Liga 

18 giờ: Leganes - Villarreal (K+PM)

22 giờ 15: Getafe - Valencia (K+PM)

0 giờ 30 ngày 4-12: Eibar - Espanyol (K+PM)

2 giờ 45: Las Palmas - Real Betis (K+PM). 

Vòng 15 Serie A

18 giờ 30: Benevento - AC Milan (Ssport)

21 giờ: Fiorentina - Sassuolo (Ssport 2)

Inter Milan - Chievo (Ssport 3)

2 giờ 45 ngày 4-12: Sampdoria - Lazio (Ssport)

Vòng 14 Bundesliga 

21 giờ 30: Hertha Berlin - Frankfurt (TTTV)

0 giờ ngày 4-12: Wolfsburg - Monchengladbach (Sport 3)

Vòng 16 Ligue 1

23 giờ: Caen - Lyon (Ssport)

3 giờ ngày 4-12: Montpellier - Marseille (Ssport 3).

Vòng 38 Giải VĐQG Brazil 

2 giờ ngày 4-12: Victoria - Flamengo (BĐTV)


