Người Lao Động Newspaper Launches Foreign-Language News

The inaugural edition of the foreign-language news on Người Lao Động's digital platform is in English, available at https://nld.com.vn/nguoi-lao-dong-news.htm.

This marks a significant expansion in the newspaper's international outreach, as Người Lao Động, an agency under the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, strengthens its global presence.

This launching aligns with Vietnam's growing international integration and the country's increasing influence on the world stage. It aims to serve the information needs of foreign residents, overseas Vietnamese, and international audiences, providing insight into Vietnam's latest developments while promoting Ho Chi Minh City and the nation as a whole. This initiative is expected to contribute to tourism, culture, education, and trade growth.

The foreign-language news maintains high editorial standards, delivers timely and in-depth reports across diverse topics. The foreign-language news service offers a broad spectrum of content, including breaking news, photos, opinions, and features covering areas of interest to international readers, expatriates, investors, and overseas Vietnamese. Key content categories include Politics, Ho Chi Minh City, BizLIVE (Business), Life & Travel.

Alongside its experienced team of journalists and editors, Người Lao Động leverages advanced technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), in news selection, editing, publishing, distribution, and audience analytics to optimize personalization and recommendation.

Following a stable operational phase, Người Lao Động plans to introduce a Chinese-language news edition in the near future.

This event represents a strategic milestone in the newspaper's digital transformation and content innovation. The editorial board looks forward to the continued support and engagement of readers both domestically and internationally.