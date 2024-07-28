HOTLINE: 0903.343.439 - HOTLINE Phát hành: 0819.123.127 - ĐẶT MUA BÁO
An Giang
Bình Dương
Bình Phước
Bình Thuận
Bình Định
Bạc Liêu
Thể thao

Olympic Paris: Trịnh Thu Vinh vào chung kết 10m súng ngắn hơi

Đông Linh - Ảnh: Nam Đinh, Reuters

(NLĐO) – Xạ thủ Trịnh Thu Vinh giành vé dự chung kết nội dung súng ngắn hơi 10m nữ sau 60 loạt bắn căng thẳng.

Bước vào tranh tài cùng 44 xạ thủ ở vòng loại nội dung 10 m súng ngắn hơi nữ Olympic Paris, trong đó có cả Jiang Ran-xin (Trung Quốc), HCĐ Olympic Tokyo, đương kim vô địch thế giới, á quân World Cup 2024 và là người nắm giữ cả kỷ lục thế giới lẫn kỷ lục Olympic, Trịnh Thu Vinh thi đấu với phong độ rất cao.

Olympic Paris: Trịnh Thu Vinh vào chung kết 10m súng ngắn hơi- Ảnh 1.

Trịnh Thu Vinh bắn tốt ở vòng loại

Mỗi xạ thủ bắn tổng cộng 6 đợt, mỗi đợt 10 viên và 8 xạ thủ xuất sắc nhất sẽ vào vòng chung kết xếp hạng. Thu Vinh thực hiện 9 lần liên tiếp bắn trúng hồng tâm ở loạt một và hai, bắn toàn bộ 10 viên ở lượt bắn thứ năm với điểm tuyệt đối và khép lại sáu loạt bắn với tổng điểm 578/600, xếp hạng 4.

Olympic Paris: Trịnh Thu Vinh vào chung kết 10m súng ngắn hơi- Ảnh 2.

Thu Vinh xếp hạng 4 vòng loại, tranh chung kết

Xạ thủ sinh năm 2000 là người có số lần bắn trúng tâm nhiều thứ hai (26 lần), chỉ kém Bhaker Manu (Ấn Độ) với 27 lần và xếp ở vị trí thứ ba ngay trên Thu Vinh với tổng điểm 580. Hai xạ thủ dẫn đầu vòng loại là Veronika Major (Hungary) với 582 điểm và Oh Ye-jin (Hàn Quốc) cũng đạt 582 điểm nhưng số lần bắn trúng hồng tâm thấp hơn.

Olympic Paris: Trịnh Thu Vinh vào chung kết 10m súng ngắn hơi- Ảnh 3.

Số lần bắn trúng hồng tâm của Trịnh Thu Vinh cao thứ nhì vòng loại

Olympic Paris: Trịnh Thu Vinh vào chung kết 10m súng ngắn hơi- Ảnh 4.

Bảng điểm 8 xạ thủ vào vòng chung kết

Với kết quả khởi đầu khá thuận lợi, Trịnh Thu Vinh đã chính thức giành quyền vào dự đợt bắn chung kết vào chiều 28-7. Khá nhiều bất ngờ ở vòng loại nội dung 10m súng ngắn hơi nữ khi ngay cả đương kim á quân Olympic Tokyo là Antoaneta Kostadinova (Bulgaria) chỉ cán đích ở vị trí thứ 16, bị loại. Kỷ lục gia Olympic và thế giới Jiang Ranxin xếp hạng 8/8, may mắn giành suất vé cuối vào tranh chung kết.

Olympic Paris: Trịnh Thu Vinh vào chung kết 10m súng ngắn hơi- Ảnh 5.

HLV Park Chung-gun trao số tiền thưởng nóng 1.000 USD của nguyên HLV trưởng Nguyễn Thị Nhung

Ở môn quyền Anh, Hà Thị Linh ra quân tại vòng 32 hạng 60kg nữ với màn đối đầu cùng Với kinh nghiệm của mình, Hà Thị Linh dễ dàng dẫn điểm 5-0 ngay trong hiệp 1. Epenisa Feofaaki dồn lên tấn công dữ dội sau đó nhưng tiếp tục bị dẫn điểm xa ở hiệp 2 và thua chung cuộc sau ba hiệp đấu.

Olympic Paris: Trịnh Thu Vinh vào chung kết 10m súng ngắn hơi- Ảnh 6.

Hà Thị Linh (xanh) thắng vòng 1 nhưng phải dừng bước ở vòng 2

Olympic Paris: Trịnh Thu Vinh vào chung kết 10m súng ngắn hơi- Ảnh 7.

Điểm trận vòng 16 của Hà Thị Linh

Giành chiến thắng thuyết phục để đi tiếp, Hà Thị Linh tiếp tục bước vào vòng 16 và chờ gặp Yang Wen-lu, võ sĩ người Trung Quốc được chọn là hạt giống số 1 hạng cân này tại Olympic Paris 2024. Kết quả không ngoài dự đoán khi Hà Thị Linh thua 0-5 trước Yang Wen-lu và dừng bước ở Olympic Paris.

Olympic Paris: Trịnh Thu Vinh vào chung kết 10m súng ngắn hơi- Ảnh 8.

Võ Thị Kim Ánh (xanh) thua đối thủ Preeti Pawar

Đồng đội của Hà Thị Linh là Võ Thị Kim Ánh thất bại trong trận mở màn vòng 32 hạng 54kg nữ trước võ sĩ người Ấn Độ Preeti Pawar, đương kim vô địch U22 châu Á và là á quân ASIAD 19. Trước đối thủ vượt trội về đẳng cấp, đại diện boxing Việt Nam không thể gây bất ngờ khi nhận thất bại 0-5.

Olympic Paris: Trịnh Thu Vinh vào chung kết 10m súng ngắn hơi- Ảnh 9.

Tin liên quan

Cơ hội huy chương của thể thao Việt Nam tại Olympic

Cơ hội huy chương của thể thao Việt Nam tại Olympic

(NLĐO) - Cạnh tranh với những đại diện ưu tú nhất của nhiều nền thể thao hàng đầu thế giới, các tuyển thủ Việt Nam vẫn có niềm tin đua tranh thứ hạng cao tại Olympic Paris.

Olympic Paris ngày 27-7: Hoàng Thị Tình thất thủ trận mở màn

(NLĐO) - Lãnh ấn tiên phong ở môn judo, võ sĩ Hoàng Thị Tình đã không thể tạo bất ngờ trước nhà vô địch châu Phi Bedioui Oumaima (Tusinia) trong trận ra quân vòng 32 hạng 48kg nữ.

Olympic Paris 2024: Bắn cung Việt Nam khởi đầu thuận lợi

Lãnh ấn tiên phong xuất trận đầu tiên tại Olympic Paris 2024 cho đoàn thể thao Việt Nam, ở môn bắn cung, nữ cung thủ Đỗ Thị Ánh Nguyệt đã có màn phân hạng khá suôn sẻ với vị trí thứ 37 trong tổng số 64 cung thủ cùng tranh tài.

Olympic Paris Trịnh Thu Vinh bắn súng Hà Thị Linh Võ Thị Kim Ánh quyền anh
