04/03/2018
Lịch THTT: Kịch tính Man City - Chelsea, Barca - Atletico

04/03/2018 08:05

(NLĐO) - Man City gặp Chelsea ở Premier League và Barca tiếp Atletico tại La Liga là 2 trận đấu không thể bỏ qua trong loạt trận bóng đá dễn ra đêm 4 rạng sáng 5-3.

Dưới đây là lịch thi đấu chi tiết:

Vòng 27 La Liga - Tây Ban Nha 

18 giờ: Levante - Espanyol (K+PM)

22 giờ 15: Barcelona - Atletico Madrid (K+PC)

0 giờ 30 ngày 5-3: Real Sociedad - Alaves (K+PC)

2 giờ 45: Valencia - Real Betis (K+PM)


Vòng 29 Premier League - Anh 

20 giờ 30: Brighton - Arsenal (BĐTV, Ssport, K+PM)

23 giờ: Man City - Chelsea (K+PM).

Lịch THTT: Kịch tính Man City - Chelsea, Barca - Atletico - Ảnh 1.

Đại chiến Man City - Chelsea

Vòng 27 Serie A - Ý 

18 giờ 30: Genoa - Cagliari (Ssport 3)

21 giờ: Atalanta - Sampdoria (Ssport 3)

Udinese - Fiorentina (Ssport 2)

2 giờ 45 ngày 5-3: AC Milan - Inter Milan (Ssport)

Vòng 28 Ligue - Pháp 

23 giờ: Montpellier - Lyon (Ssport 3)

Vòng 25 Bundesliga

0 giờ ngày 5-3: Frieburg - Bayern Munich (Ssport)

3 giờ: Marseille - Nantes (Ssport 3)



Ch. Tuấn
