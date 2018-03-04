Lịch THTT: Kịch tính Man City - Chelsea, Barca - Atletico

Dưới đây là lịch thi đấu chi tiết:
Vòng 27 La Liga - Tây Ban Nha
18 giờ: Levante - Espanyol (K+PM)
22 giờ 15: Barcelona - Atletico Madrid (K+PC)
0 giờ 30 ngày 5-3: Real Sociedad - Alaves (K+PC)
2 giờ 45: Valencia - Real Betis (K+PM)
Vòng 29 Premier League - Anh
20 giờ 30: Brighton - Arsenal (BĐTV, Ssport, K+PM)
23 giờ: Man City - Chelsea (K+PM).
Đại chiến Man City - Chelsea
Vòng 27 Serie A - Ý
18 giờ 30: Genoa - Cagliari (Ssport 3)
21 giờ: Atalanta - Sampdoria (Ssport 3)
Udinese - Fiorentina (Ssport 2)
2 giờ 45 ngày 5-3: AC Milan - Inter Milan (Ssport)
Vòng 28 Ligue - Pháp
23 giờ: Montpellier - Lyon (Ssport 3)
Vòng 25 Bundesliga
0 giờ ngày 5-3: Frieburg - Bayern Munich (Ssport)
3 giờ: Marseille - Nantes (Ssport 3)
Ch. Tuấn