Giáo dục

Thi lớp 10 ở TP HCM: Xem đề thi môn tiếng Anh và đáp án

Bùi Trọng Quyền- GV Trường THPT Vĩnh Viễn. Ảnh: Tấn Thạnh

(NLĐO)- Chiều 6-6, thí sinh tại TP HCM đã hoàn thành xong ngày thi đầu tiên của kỳ thi tuyển sinh lớp 10, sau đây là đề thi và đáp án môn tiếng Anh

Đề thi môn tiếng Anh của kỳ thi tuyển sinh lớp 10 như sau:

Thi lớp 10 ở TP HCM: Xem đề thi môn tiếng Anh và đáp án - Ảnh 1.

Thi lớp 10 ở TP HCM: Xem đề thi môn tiếng Anh và đáp án - Ảnh 2.

Đề thi môn tiếng Anh

 Đáp án môn tiếng Anh như sau:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

D

C

A

B

B

A

C

B

C

C

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

D

A

A

C

A

C

B

C

A

D

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

C

B

T

F

F

T

B

A

29. attraction

30. pleasant

31. preparing

32. Amazingly

33. scientists

34. damaging

35. provide information

36. provides an opportunity

37. Our car broke down on the way to the beach.

38. Unless he catches the first metro, he will be late for the conference.

39. She hasn't written to her grandparents since last April.

40. It was such awful weather that we couldn't go picnicking as planned.

Xem đầy đủ TẠI ĐÂY 

Thi lớp 10 ở TP HCM: Thí sinh làm bài thi môn ngoại ngữ, đón xem gợi ý giải đề

Thi lớp 10 ở TP HCM: Thí sinh làm bài thi môn ngoại ngữ, đón xem gợi ý giải đề

(NLĐO)- Chiều nay (6-6), thí sinh tại TP HCM chính thức bước vào môn thi thứ 2 kỳ thi tuyển sinh lớp 10 với môn thi ngoại ngữ, thời gian làm bài 90 phút

Thi lớp 10 tại TP HCM: Gợi ý giải đề thi môn ngữ văn

(NLĐO)- Mời phụ huynh, học sinh xem giải đề thi môn ngữ văn kỳ thi tuyển sinh lớp 10 năm 2025 ở TP HCM

Ngày đầu thi lớp 10 tại TP HCM: Hồi hộp chờ đề ngữ văn đổi mới

(NLĐO)- Sáng nay (6-6), 76.435 thí sinh chính thức bước vào ngày thi đầu tiên của kỳ thi lớp 10 tại TP HCM với môn ngữ văn, thời gian làm bài 120 phút

thi lớp 10 Đề thi môn Tiếng Anh Kỳ thi tuyển đáp án môn tiếng Anh kỳ thi tuyển sinh
