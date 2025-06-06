Thi lớp 10 ở TP HCM: Xem đề thi môn tiếng Anh và đáp án

Đề thi môn tiếng Anh của kỳ thi tuyển sinh lớp 10 như sau:

Đề thi môn tiếng Anh

Đáp án môn tiếng Anh như sau:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 D C A B B A C B C C 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 D A A C A C B C A D 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 C B T F F T B A

29. attraction

30. pleasant

31. preparing

32. Amazingly

33. scientists

34. damaging

35. provide information

36. provides an opportunity

37. Our car broke down on the way to the beach.

38. Unless he catches the first metro, he will be late for the conference.

39. She hasn't written to her grandparents since last April.

40. It was such awful weather that we couldn't go picnicking as planned.

