Thi lớp 10 ở TP HCM: Xem đề thi môn tiếng Anh và đáp án

Đề thi môn tiếng Anh của kỳ thi tuyển sinh lớp 10 như sau:
Đáp án môn tiếng Anh như sau:
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
D
|
C
|
A
|
B
|
B
|
A
|
C
|
B
|
C
|
C
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
D
|
A
|
A
|
C
|
A
|
C
|
B
|
C
|
A
|
D
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
26
|
27
|
28
|
|
C
|
B
|
T
|
F
|
F
|
T
|
B
|
A
|
29. attraction
30. pleasant
31. preparing
32. Amazingly
33. scientists
34. damaging
35. provide information
36. provides an opportunity
37. Our car broke down on the way to the beach.
38. Unless he catches the first metro, he will be late for the conference.
39. She hasn't written to her grandparents since last April.
40. It was such awful weather that we couldn't go picnicking as planned.
