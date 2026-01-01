HOTLINE: 0903.343.439 - HOTLINE Phát hành: 0819.123.127 - ĐẶT MUA BÁO
Thể thao

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá ngày 1-1: Trực tiếp Liverpool - Leeds United, Sunderland - Man City

Đông Linh

(NLĐO) – Lịch thi đấu và lịch truyền hình trực tiếp các trận đấu ngày 1-1 và rạng sáng 2-1 của Ngoại hạng Anh, hạng Nhất Anh, giao hữu U23.

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh - vòng 19

00:30, 2-1: Liverpool - Leeds (FPT Play)

00:30, 2-1: Crystal Palace – Fulham (FPT Play)

03:00, 2-1: Sunderland - Man City (FPT Play)

03:00, 2-1: Brentford – Tottenham (FPT Play)

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá 1-1: Trực tiếp Liverpool - Leeds United, Sunderland - Man City - Ảnh 1.

Hugo Ekitike lập cú đúp trong trận Leeds cầm hòa 3-3 Liverpool ở lượt đi hôm 7-12

Lịch thi đấu hạng nhất Anh - vòng 25

19:30, 1-1: Blackburn Rovers - Wrexham

22:00, 1-1:Preston North End - Sheffield Wednesday

22:00, 1-1: Swansea City - West Brom

22:00, 1-1: Charlton Athletic - Coventry City

22:00, 1-1: Derby County - Middlesbrough

22:00, 1-1: Hull City - Stoke City

22:00, 1-1: Southampton - Millwall

22:00, 1-1: QPR - Norwich City

22:00, 1-1: Bristol City - Portsmouth

22:00, 1-1: Ipswich Town - Oxford United

22:00, 1-1: Watford - Birmingham City

00:30, 2-1: Sheffield United - Leicester City

Lịch thi đấu giao hữu quốc tế

21:00, 1-1: U23 Jordan - U23 Nhật Bản

