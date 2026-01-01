Lịch thi đấu bóng đá ngày 1-1: Trực tiếp Liverpool - Leeds United, Sunderland - Man City

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh - vòng 19
00:30, 2-1: Liverpool - Leeds (FPT Play)
00:30, 2-1: Crystal Palace – Fulham (FPT Play)
03:00, 2-1: Sunderland - Man City (FPT Play)
03:00, 2-1: Brentford – Tottenham (FPT Play)
Lịch thi đấu hạng nhất Anh - vòng 25
19:30, 1-1: Blackburn Rovers - Wrexham
22:00, 1-1:Preston North End - Sheffield Wednesday
22:00, 1-1: Swansea City - West Brom
22:00, 1-1: Charlton Athletic - Coventry City
22:00, 1-1: Derby County - Middlesbrough
22:00, 1-1: Hull City - Stoke City
22:00, 1-1: Southampton - Millwall
22:00, 1-1: QPR - Norwich City
22:00, 1-1: Bristol City - Portsmouth
22:00, 1-1: Ipswich Town - Oxford United
22:00, 1-1: Watford - Birmingham City
00:30, 2-1: Sheffield United - Leicester City
Lịch thi đấu giao hữu quốc tế
21:00, 1-1: U23 Jordan - U23 Nhật Bản
